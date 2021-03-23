SHARON LYNN BOGGESS, 74, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Friday March 19, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
Sharon was a retired employee of the Sate of WV DHHR with 18 years of service.
She was the daughter of the late Harry and Reba Abbott Bird. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kester Boggess; daughter, Valerie Boggess; and sisters, Anise Jennings and Susie Eldreth.
She is survived by: children, Brian Boggess, Kenneth Boggess and Roberta Shock; brother, Harry Wayne Bird; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday March 23 at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Tuesday March 23 also at Matics Funeral Home Clendenin with Pastor Kevin Jennings officiating. Burial will be in Payne Cemetery Clendenin. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.