SHARON LYNN JONES, born June 25, 1951 passed peacefully at her home on July 19th, 2020 after a short illness. She was a retired Pharmaceutical Technician and homemaker and had a passion for designing and making quilts for family and friends. She was very outgoing, loving and family-oriented and will be greatly missed by all. She is preceded in death by her parents Delmar and Bonnie Harding. She is survived by her husband, David R. Jones; son Richard L. Holmes, Jr. daughter Tonya R. Belcher (husband) Larry G. Belcher; stepsons, Daniel S. Jones (significant other) Malinda G. Cook; Michael S. Jones; Jeffrrey S. Jones (significant other) Tara Gancs. Nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Interment will take place at 400 Eric Dr. Charleston, WV at Noon on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 and will be open to all. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
