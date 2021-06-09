SHARON LYNN PAULEY, 83, of Gandeeville passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home following an extended illness. A funeral service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, June 12th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Dee Rhodes officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
