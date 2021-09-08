Sharon Marie (Mulllins) Baldwin Sep 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHARON MARIE (MULLINS) BALDWIN, 69 of Campbells Creek, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at home with her husband by her side.Preceding her in death was her son, Larry Gene Perry Jr., and her four siblings.She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly by her friends and family. She was employed with Shoney's on the Blvd. with over 20 years of service.Sharon is survived by her husband of 32 years, Larry Baldwin; son, Brian Perry and stepson, Leonard (Julie) Baldwin; three grandchildren, Pietro, Rylee and Ayden Baldwin; and her fur baby, Nikita.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.comStevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry Baldwin Sharon Marie Genealogy Rylee Pietro Nikita Leonard Malden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Maxine "Toodle" Lipscomb Cole Francis Harold Clodfelter Annette Alfreda Fuller Mason Maria Alvarez Clark Huffman Blank Linda Sue Hitchcock Theresa Agnes Withrow David Kent Ramey Blank Wanda Louise Geyser Blank Joel C. “Joe” Snodgrass Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 8, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries