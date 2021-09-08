Thank you for Reading.

Sharon Marie (Mulllins) Baldwin
SHARON MARIE (MULLINS) BALDWIN, 69 of Campbells Creek, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at home with her husband by her side.

Preceding her in death was her son, Larry Gene Perry Jr., and her four siblings.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly by her friends and family. She was employed with Shoney's on the Blvd. with over 20 years of service.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 32 years, Larry Baldwin; son, Brian Perry and stepson, Leonard (Julie) Baldwin; three grandchildren, Pietro, Rylee and Ayden Baldwin; and her fur baby, Nikita.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.

