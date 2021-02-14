SHARON N. CROWELL 76 of Buffalo passed away Tuesday February 9, 2021 at Eldercare of Ripley following a long illness. She was a graduate of Buffalo High School.
Born December 26, 1944 in Buffalo she was the son of the late Clyde and Myrtle Nease. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Croson; brothers; Clyde Nease Jr., "Hoke" Nease, David Nease and Marty Nease.
Survivors include husband of 56 years, Russell Crowell; sons, Jeremy (Mindy) Crowell of Buffalo and David Crowell of Cottageville; sister, Mary Smith of Eleanor; brothers, Joe Nease of Parkersburg and Richard Nease of Leon; granddaughters, Rachel Crowell and Emilee Crowell; niece, Debbie (Bill) Nease of Buffalo.
A private funeral service will be held at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge arrangements.