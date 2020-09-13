SHARON ANN PERRY, 62, of Clendenin, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at University of Kentucky Health Care, Lexington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Perry, and father, Richard Nichols.
Sharon was a loving daughter and sister. She graduated from Herbert Hoover High School and enjoyed quilting and audio books.
She is survived by her mother, "Carol" Fields-Nichols-Simmons; sister, Lorrie Harper and husband Kenny; and two aunts, Jewell Fields and Ermalee Bevel.
A service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Harper-Nichols Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
