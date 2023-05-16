Thank you for Reading.

Sharon Rose Kirk
SHARON ROSE KIRK, 73, of Glasgow, passed away on May 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 19, 1949, in Montgomery, WV, and graduated from Montgomery High School.

She obtained a master's degree in nursing and spent her career as a nurse. Sharon enjoyed walking, camping, shopping, watching her beloved Mountaineers, going to church, and traveling wherever required to watch her grandchildren in their various sporting events. She was an exceptional mother, proud grandmother, and loyal friend to so many.

