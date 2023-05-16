SHARON ROSE KIRK, 73, of Glasgow, passed away on May 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 19, 1949, in Montgomery, WV, and graduated from Montgomery High School.
She obtained a master's degree in nursing and spent her career as a nurse. Sharon enjoyed walking, camping, shopping, watching her beloved Mountaineers, going to church, and traveling wherever required to watch her grandchildren in their various sporting events. She was an exceptional mother, proud grandmother, and loyal friend to so many.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Kim Sears; two daughters, Tara Ford and Amber Kirk; son-in-law, Billy Ford; brother, Randy Brown; sister-in-law Brenda Brown; four grandchildren, Kirk, Kathryn, Audrey, and Owen Jennings; and so many friends she loved like family.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Richard Kirk; her parents, Ivan and Billie brown; and her brother, Steve Brown.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11 a.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, WV, Pastor Billy Morris officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Entombment at Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV, will immediately follow the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon's honor to Riverside Church of God, P.O. Box 58, Glasgow, WV, 28621, or to the National Humane Society.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Kirk family.