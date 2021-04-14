SHARON SUE ALBAUGH age 74 of Cannelton died April 11, 2021. She was born May 7,1947 in Fayette County and was the daughter of the late Cecil and Opal Kincaid Ballengee. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Albaugh Sr and daughter Carol Sue (Albaugh) Bickford, grandchild Lycan Albaugh; brothers Roger, Buddy and Frankie Ballengee and her "adopted Mom" Vernell Holcomb.
Surviving: son Bobby Jr. and wife April Albaugh of Dixie, WV; brother Cecil Ballengee of Washington State; grandchildren Meggan Albaugh, Ivan (Kayla) Bickford II, Nicole Bickford, Cody Albaugh and Jaxson Albaugh; great grandchildren Nevaeh, Dallas, Joe, John, Paislee, Madelynn, Mason, Malorie, Kaydon, Kolton and Koraline.
Service will be at 12 Noon of Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.