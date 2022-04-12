SHARON SUE ELKINS EDWARDS, age 76, unexpectedly passed away on April 4th, 2022 in Ocala, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barberine Elkins Walker and Thomas Elkins of Lincoln County and brother Denzil Elkins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Larry Edwards, an Alum Creek native, and daughter Elisa Edwards, of Dunnellon, FL and other daughter Heidi Edwards of Alum Creek and grandson Matthew Belleau, a student at George Washington University in Washington, DC. Also surviving are brothers Denver (Francis) Elkins and Tommy (Renay) Elkins of Virginia; Travis (Linda) Elkins of Chelyan and Chuck (Cindy) Elkins of Teays Valley, and sister Phyllis (Joe) Danforth of Missouri. She is also survived by her fur babies Rocky, Annabelle and Soshee, all of Dunnellon, FL
Sharon was a 1963 graduate of Duval High School and an original employee of the Walmart store built at Southridge and worked there faithfully until retiring in 2006. She was a proud Democratic voter and debater of all things worth debating. She had a heart for all things great and small and a strong desire to live by the Bible's instruction to care for the widows, orphans and foreigners. Sharon's greatest joy in life was her grandson, whom she lovingly referred to as The Boy.
Her wish to be cremated has been honored and a small memorial gathering for family members will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a small donation in Sharon's name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital would be appreciated.