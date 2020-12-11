SHARON SUE GARTON, 76, of Red House entered her heavenly home on Monday, December 7, 2020 as a result of injuries received in an auto accident. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, two brothers, and two sisters.
If you knew Sharon, you knew her love of shopping. She never left the house without her hair, make-up, nails, outfit and jewelry just right. She taught her daughters and granddaughters how to shop for the best deals and to always buy the shoes!
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jack L. Garton. Together they built a life and had a love that was anchored in the Lord, which stood the test of time.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Suzanna and Brad Harbour of Steel Ridge, Tammy Garton Arbaugh of Napoleon, Ohio, and Anita and Steven Fellers of Steel Ridge; grandchildren, Ashley and Joshua Bowman, Erica and Homer McDaniel, Jerry Randolph, Jr. and Brandy and RV Arthur; great-grandchildren, Katie, Connor, Jessie, Luke, Caden, Dakota, Noah and Owen; her sister, Bessie Casto of Red House; as well as extended family and friends.
While illnesses kept Sharon from doing the things she loved for the last several years of her life, and the memories will forever be in the hearts of the ones who loved her the most. As she passed her husband said it best, "I love you, and I'll be seeing you again".
Respecting the State and Federal Covid-19 guidelines, a private funeral service was held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel. She was laid to rest in Parkins Cemetery on Bowles Ridge.
The family suggests memorial donations be made in Sharon's name to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
