SHARON SUE HALL HOLESTIN, 72, of Madison, WV passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

She was born on August 10, 1948. She was the owner of H&H Tax Service in Madison. For many years she helped organize the Boone County Fair alongside her late husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor & Cora Hall; sister Ann Johnson; and her beloved husband Greg.

She is survived by her children, Eric (Melanie) Holestin of Dallas, Ga and Angela (Shawn) Pratt of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Ashley & Tyler Holestin of Dallas and Anna Reese & Tripp of Myrtle Beach; sister, Martha Rea of Charlotte; and a host of nieces and nephews and many close friends that she loved dearly.

We would like to say thank you to the staff at CAMC Memorial & Dr. Nease for the care & compassion given to our mother. Also a very special thank you to Carrie Mayhorn & Ronnie Mayhorn for everything you have done for us, you both are loved like family.

Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Rusty Newsome officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.

