SHARON SUE JOHNSON ASHBY 73, of Sissonville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Sharon was a graduate of Nitro High School and worked as a beautician in Ripley before becoming a homemaker. Sharon was a faithful member of Sunlight Baptist Church.
Sharon was born in Summersville, WV on November 7, 1947, one of 6 children. Raised in a close family, Sharon continued strong relationships with her siblings and their families throughout the years. Sharon had a love and compassion for others that was genuine and unrivaled. She was quick to celebrate others accomplishments and willing to listen and shed tears with those who were hurting. Sharon's smile was always bright and her laughter contagious. Her family and friends were her treasures.
Sharon married the love of her life, George Darrell Ashby, in April 1976, and remained a devoted homemaker and wife to him for over 45 years; until his death in July. After his retirement, they spent time together shopping, eating out, attending church and visiting friends and family. Through their union, Sharon gained a son, a daughter in law, 2 grandsons and many great grandchildren. She loved and was loved by each one dearly. She would say of her grandsons, "They are good guys". They had a beautiful grandmother to be an example and shower them with love, home cooked meals and attention.
Link, the sweet dog from next door, always came to visit during the day but as Sharon's illness progressed, he remained by her side day and night until she left us. He was her guardian, companion and an angel to those who realized that Sharon's last days were so much better because of her "Linky". We are grateful to Caleb, Ashley and Raylon for sharing him.
Sharon was preceded in death by her loving parents, Fred and Dixie Hughes Johnson; her husband, George "Darrell" Ashby; Step Son Steven Ashby; nephew, Steve Johnson.
Left behind to cherish her memory; her daughter in law, Lisa Carpenter and Vernon of Sissonville, WV. Her Grandsons: Lance Ashby and Cheyann Farmer of Columbia, SC, Ryan Ashby and Kelsey of Irmo, SC. Sharon's Brothers: Donald Johnson and Mary, Ronald Johnson and Lela, James Johnson and Drema. Sharon's Sisters: Lou Ann Johnson Summers and Roy, Linda Johnson Scarbrough and Joseph. She also leaves behind her sweet great grandchildren: Elliot Ashby, Harper Ashby, Lincoln Ashby, Apollo Ashby. Bonus Great Grandchildren: her precious Eli Carpenter, Enzo Carpenter and Hunter Brinson. Elliot, Harper and Hunter's mother, Alisha Brinson and Tim. Her dear nieces and nephews. Amanda Newhouse -Boggs, who she loved like her own. Many close friends.
Thanks to Loretta Thomas for taking care of Sharon, to Rick Buzzard for bringing Sharon her daily paper and for always being on call. Thanks to those who helped at the house, sent cards, brought food, and never let us feel alone on this journey. The Johnson family would also like to thank Lisa and Vernon for their devotion. Thanks to Freeman Newhouse, Roger and Annette Reed for being there in the last moments, to sing for Sharon, as she left us to join the Lord and her "Georgie". We really appreciate each and every one of you, God Bless!!
Services will be at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville WV on Friday, September 17, 2021. Family 1 - 2 p.m., visitation 2 - 3 p.m., and service at 3 p.m., with the Reverend Clarence Deel Officiating. Burial following at the Ashby Cemetery; Allen Creek Road, Kanawha County.