Sharon Sue Monday

SHARON MONDAY, 72, of Kenna passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.Sharon was born August 27, 1949 at Arnoldsburg, WV a daughter of the late Vere and Iva McKown Hoskins. She was a graduate of Calhoun High School and was employed at the Silverton Sewing Factory, South Charleston Stamping Plant and would retire from the WV Department of Highways. Sharon enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, canning, the outdoors and sports. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Sharon is survived by husband, Greg Monday; daughter Patty Chance (Patrick); son Kevin Booher (Cheryl); stepdaughters Sabrina Monday and Cassie Monday (Eric); siblings Larry Hoskins, Nancy Obrien, Jeanne Wagoner, Brad Hoskins (Connie), Cindy Cottrell (Burl), Jeff Hoskins (Glenna) and Missy Hoskins. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Stan Hoskins and a stepson, Ryan Monday.
A funeral service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 12th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Danny Cummings officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.