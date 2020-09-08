SHARON SWOPE, age 75, of Nitro, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Sweetbriar Assisted Living following a short illness.
She was a graduate of Nitro High School in 1962, received a summa cum laude BS from West Virginia State College, Institute, and her MS from West Virginia State College, Institute. She spent her lifelong career as an elementary and middle school teacher. Sharon supported several charities for underprivileged children around the world. She had a great love for all animals; and worked with local Animal Rescue programs until her health no longer allowed her to do so. She was a member of the Nitro Church of Christ.
Sharon was the beloved wife and best friend of Ansis Swope for 35 beautiful years. She was also a loving sister to Judy Ann Casebolt Roberts of Eleanor (Ron Roberts), an adoring mother to her daughter Sherry Horn Pauline of Mobile, AL (Tim Pauline), a very special and loved stepmother to her stepdaughters Keira Swope Durham-Ranson of Hurricane (W. David Ranson) and Christen Swope Hartwell of St. Albans (Eric Hartwell). One of her favorite roles was that of a cherished Grandmother to her grandchildren: Dillon Pauline, Wyatt Pauline, Myles Pauline, Caiden Durham, Evan Hartwell, and Morgan Hartwell. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who loved her greatly. She will also be incredibly missed by her two cats who she loved so very dearly, "RumRum" and "Smokey".
She is preceded in death by her parents James E. Casebolt, Jr. and Pauline Casebolt of Nitro, WV.
Services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m to 2 p.m. A short service will follow before moving to her final resting place at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the entire staff at Sweetbriar Assisted Living in Dunbar, for the exemplary kindness, empathy and care they showed her during her short stay with them.
You may visit Sharon's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Swope family.