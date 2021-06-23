SHARON THERESA HACKETT GIBSON, 76 of Poca, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021, her 58th wedding anniversary with the love of her life Cecil E. "Cooney" Gibson, Jr.
Sharon was a faithful member of Bancroft Church of God Mission, a member of the Faithful Friends and past member of the Church Choir.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil "Cooney" Gibson, Jr., parents Clarence "Skillet" Hackett and Velva Faye Hackett, sister-in-law Linda Fern Davis Casto.
Sharon is survived by her daughter Paula Wandling of Creedmoor NC; son, Cecil Gibson, III and wife Tracy of Hamersville, OH; grandchildren, Daniel Wandling, Sydney Van Meter (Justin) and Samuel Gibson. She is also survived by her sister Nora Faye Lovejoy (Charles) and brother C.B. Hackett (Karen).
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Bancroft Church of God Mission with Pastor James Legg and Frank Allen, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the church.
If you prefer, you may make memorial contributions to Hubbard Hospice House, 1000 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the family