SHARON VANCE LAYNE, 71, passed away on November 9, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
She was born on September 9, 1949 to the late Cecil and Melva Vance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dewayne, Eddie and Mike Vance; sisters, Rosetta "Jackie" Taylor and Sandra "Sue" Good; and her grandson, John Asbury Jr.
Left to cherish Sharon's memory, is the love of her life and companion for 38 years, Tommy "Amos" Young; daughter, Sherry Layne Beane (Bird) of Cross Lanes; son, Jerry Layne Jr. of Charleston; step-son, Tommy "Greene" Young II; grandchildren, Robert Layne Coffman of Charleston, Harry Wayne Asbury of Sissonville, and Stephanie Layne Goff (Robbie) of Charleston; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Patrick Vance of Nitro, John Vance (Kim) of Cross Lanes, and James "Sam" Vance; sister, Terri Vance of Charleston; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of HospiceCare for their love and care. Special thanks to her nephew, Carl "Tony" Good, who stayed and helped Tommy take care of Sharon during her final days.
As per Sharon's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.