Sharyn Chloie Adkins-Brown

SHARYN (SHERRI) CHLOIE ADKINS-BROWN, 73, of Ripley, WV, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, May 25, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents Guy Basil Adkins, Ruth Catherine Adkins and brother, Larry Basil Adkins. She is survived by her brother Winston Guy Adkins, Nancy Carol Adkins, his wife; Trishia Nelson, stepdaughter from N. Cape May, NJ; and her niece Cassandra Adkins. As those who knew Sherri, she also loved her cats, Sammi and Lady. They were her 'fur' children.
Sherri graduated from Winfield High School in 1965 and later went to Everest Institute in Cross Lanes and received a Certificate in Phlebotomy. She retired in the year of 2000 from Dr. Sean Dicristoforo's office, Hurricane, WV. She worked in the retail industry early in her career including Anderson Hardware Store, St. Albans, and Hill's Department Store, Scott Depot.
Becoming a Christian at an early age, Sherri continually sought the Lord's guidance throughout her life. She was a faithful member of Judson Baptist Church when she lived in the area. As a youth, she was a member of the BYF, youth choir and the 4-H Club. She served as church recorder for several years and active in the AB Women's Ministries. Sherri loved to be creative, making crafts, sewing, and quilting, however, she was also a giver to many of her talents and gifts. She also loved using her creative resources in preparing the church bulletin each Sunday for many years before she moved to Ripley.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Sherri's life will be held Saturday, June 5th 2 p.m., at: Judson Baptist Church, 1400 Bills Creek Road, Winfield, WV 25213. Rev. Johnnie Bourn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request that you donate to any Veterans Non-Profit organization of your choice. Sherri and her family would like to honor and support those who have served our country and say 'Thank You' for your service. If you would like to donate but don't have a favorite veteran's non-profit organization, you may visit the Gary Sinise Foundation www.garysinisefoundation.org and find this organization worthy of your donation.
Winston and Nancy are inviting all family and friends who attend the Memorial Service to their home at 104 Greenbrier Drive, Scott Depot immediately following the service for food and fellowship. This is the home that Winston and Sherri grew up and is considered the old 'home' place.