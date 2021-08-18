Thank you for Reading.

Shawn M. Black
SHAWN M. BLACK age 44 passed on Aug 11 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

Surviving family are long-time companion Cyndi Nelson, mother Taiwana Jones, sister Shannon Black and aunt Lynda Black

Service to be held August 21st 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Charleston.

