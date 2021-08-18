Shawn M. Black Aug 18, 2021 8 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHAWN M. BLACK age 44 passed on Aug 11 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.Surviving family are long-time companion Cyndi Nelson, mother Taiwana Jones, sister Shannon Black and aunt Lynda BlackService to be held August 21st 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shawn M. Black Shannon Black Cyndi Nelson Lynda Black Taiwana Jones Camc Memorial Hospital First Baptist Church Of Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Michael Frederick Elliott Kenneth Harold Steele Blank Byrdie Freda Ullman Brunton Doris Ann Dunlap Blank Carl A. Cochran Blank Lola M. Cochran Blank Nancy J. Smith Dana Smith Carl "Stick" Clifton Hairston Blank Lindsey Deshae Smoot Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories Power plants: WVU researchers dig into sustainable biomass energy WVSU receives $1.1 million in USDA grant funds Hoppy Kerchival: Refusal to get vaccinated defies all logic (Opinion)