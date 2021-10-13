Shawn Michael Foster Oct 13, 2021 31 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHAWN MICHAEL FOSTER, passed away on October 7, 2021, in Charleston, WV.Shawn enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding four wheelers. He would help anyone who needed assistance.He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dale Foster, and cousin, Chad Foster.Shawn is survived by his mother, Vickie Foster, and other loving family members, Doris Foster, Patti Foster, John Foster, JD Foster, Kathy and Tommy Shafer. He also left behind his dog, Buddy.Per his wishes, there will be no services.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shawn Michael Foster Dale Foster Kathy Condolence Chad Foster Tommy Shafer Buddy Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ivan Derek "Ogre" Hanson Nancy Leigh Nichols Blank Jill Ellen Topp Blank Carroll Edward Withrow Ava Dianne Wilson Pauley Blank Clyde B. "Sonny" Ball Floyd Otho Tillis Donald E. Larch Lucille Eleanor Davis Tony Edward George Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 13, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health