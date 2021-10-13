Thank you for Reading.

Shawn Michael Foster
SHAWN MICHAEL FOSTER, passed away on October 7, 2021, in Charleston, WV.

Shawn enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding four wheelers. He would help anyone who needed assistance.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dale Foster, and cousin, Chad Foster.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Vickie Foster, and other loving family members, Doris Foster, Patti Foster, John Foster, JD Foster, Kathy and Tommy Shafer. He also left behind his dog, Buddy.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

