SHAWN MORAN was born and raised in the small western Pennsylvania town, James City, with the Allegheny Forest as his playground behind his childhood home. Shawn loved to talk of the beautiful night sky and the deep lake affect snows of winter, a place so quiet you could hear the snow hit the ground. Shawn is the eldest son of Sam and Carol Moran and brother to Kevin and Erin Tanner. Shawn was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Martin and Nina Moran, and was so very close and loved by Iris (Nanny) and Laverne (Poppy) Molle. Growing up in James City was something Shawn treasured. He spoke often of pick up baseball games, tree forts and adventures in the woods, fierce snowball battles, sleeping under a night sky that was so clear and bright you felt as if you could almost touch it, countless nights listening to his beloved Pirates on the radio, lazy afternoons on the porch swing while reading beloved comics like The Amazing Adventures of Spiderman & The Adventures of Thor, and delighting in Victor Hugo's Les Mis rables as a teen.
After graduation from Kane High School, Shawn attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he accepted Christ at the age of 19. The once shy introvert became a bold and dynamic leader as a member of Campus Crusade for Christ. During those happy years, he led bible studies, spoke to large groups, and even smuggled Bibles into the former Soviet Union. During his college years, Shawn devoted himself to the study of God's word. Upon graduation, Shawn joined friends in Charleston, WV where he was mentored and loved by Tom & Phyllis Tollver and Don & Ann Ashmus. Shawn would often say," those godly couples changed my life by caring for me in those early years after college."
Shawn met and married the love of his life, Julia Moran, in Charleston. They delighted in their life together; both working in Shawn's financial planning practice, Retirement Planning Group of WV; traveling the world and serving as members of Randolph Street Baptist Church. There, Shawn's talents were put to good use as an elder, teacher, and worship leader. He loved the older generations of his church and was often found in their homes or beside their hospital bed. He gave his time and gifts to care for so many people. Shawn joyfully led the church in worship for 15 years, passionately calling God's people to render praise due their Creator and Redeemer.
Shawn and Julia are the proud parents of Samuel Robert Moran who completed their family in 2010. Shawn delighted in being a sweet and gentle daddy to Samuel when he was a little fellow. As Samuel grew older, he was the dad who always wanted to have adventures with his boy, taking walks, reading the Bible, dreaming up stories, and playing baseball, football and, most recently, basketball. The highlight of Shawn's week was their "Daddy Day" on Saturdays where dad and lad would find fun and adventure at every turn.
It is with deep sadness that his family and friends said their last goodbyes to Shawn on Thursday, December 17, 2020, as he succumbed to his hard fought battle with cancer. Shawn never gave up, was always brave and kind, and was never afraid. His wife Julia was grateful she could love and care for her husband as they traveled the rough and rocky road of illness. In Shawn's final minutes, Julia was blessed to be by his side, holding his hand, and reciting the 23rd Psalm. As he took his final breath, she and a dear friend were reciting The Lord's Prayer. As Shawn entered into The Kingdom of Our Lord, Julia could feel all of the love treasured up in his heart going with him and all the heartache and sadness of living in a fallen world was cast aside, never to be thought of again. However, Shawn would tell you this is not the end of the story, as those who claim Christ as their Savior will be part of God's kingdom. Moreover, Shawn would say that this is not the end of the story because one day God will raise our glorified bodies in the New Heavens and the New Earth. This will be a place where sin and death do not exist, where hospitals and nursing homes will be replaced with fields and forests, and where all will praise and glorify The Lord. One day, Shawn will reunite with his beloved Julia and Samuel and, to that, Shawn would say," And Amen, and Amen and Amen."
Shawn's memorial service will be held on Monday, December 21, at 6 p.m. at Randolph Street Baptist Church. Shawn will be laid to rest in his hometown of James City, near his beloved grandparents at a later date. Shawn leaves behind a legacy of faithfulness to his God, his family, his church, and his community. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to donate to a cause that he passionately advocated. In 2010, he worked to help establish the 321 Fund, which is dedicated to the advancement of the gospel in Appalachia and the nations. You can give to Randolph Street Church (213 Randolph Street, Charleston, WV 25302) and all funds will be directed to this fund. Shawn had a life that was well lived, loves that will last, and is now with The Savior that he adored.