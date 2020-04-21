SHAWN STEENBURGH, 63, of Turtle Creek, WV was born December 13, 1956 in Charleston, WV. He departed this life on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence. At Shawn's request there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV are serving the Steenburgh Family.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.
VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.