Shawn Steenburgh

SHAWN STEENBURGH, 63, of Turtle Creek, WV was born December 13, 1956 in Charleston, WV. He departed this life on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his residence. At Shawn's request there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV are serving the Steenburgh Family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.

VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.