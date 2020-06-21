Shawn W. Steele

SHAWN W. STEELE, 43, of Peytona, died June 19, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, from a sudden heart attack.

He was a coal miner and loved his daughter more than anything. He loved to hunt and fish, and loved music.

Surviving are his daughter, Latasha Steele of Jacksonville, FL; parents: Ira "Rocky" and Delores Faye Fowler Steele of Peytona; sister: Misty Dawn (Jody) Sammons of Mount Sterling, KY; nephew: Riley Sammons; aunts: Barbara Adkins, Martha Woods, Carolyn Bartley, Patricia Fowler; uncles: Joe and Johnny Fowler; and many cousins and friends.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Rev. Phil Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Drawdy Cemetery, Peytona. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

