SHEILA ANN YOUNG, 65, passed away on April 1, 2021 after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her son, closest friend, and pastor.
Sheila was a graduate of Fairmont University and a resident of Elkview, WV for the majority of her life. Sheila was a caring and hardworking person who did anything she had to for her son and close friends. She worked for the state of West Virginia for many years before ultimately retiring and choosing to work part time in the Elkview area, as she put it, "Out of boredom". Sheila was a religious person, whose faith never faulted despite the hard times. She is survived by her son Nicholas Young, 28, also out of Elkview.
