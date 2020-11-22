Sheila Harris

SHEILA JEAN HARRIS, 87 formerly of Ripley, passed away at the home of her daughter in Heaters, WV following a long illness.
Sheila was born February 17, 1933 in Virginia, daughter of the late Emmons and Nannie Gore Robertson. She was employed by the Kroger Company where she trained and set up delis in stores. She was a member of the Ripley Baptist Temple. She and her husband, Howard, enjoyed traveling the United States in their motor home.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Patrick) Mason, Linda Duncan and Tammy Curry; sons Allen Lawhorn and Steve (Sue) Lawhorn; son-in-law Howard Duncan and daughter-in-law Pam; sister Twila Baumgardner. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, November 23 at the Fairplain Cemetery near Ripley. Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, is serving the family.
The family would like to express a special thank you to a special great granddaughter, Natalie, for the special care given to her during her illness.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com