Sheila Manley

SHEILA ANN MANLEY, 57, of Campbells Creek went home to be with the Lord early Monday, January 25, 2021 while at home.
She gracefully lost her 5-and-a-half-year battle with breast cancer after fighting with the utmost strength, spirit, and positive outlook. Her love for life and for those around her was an inspiration to everyone, and her laugh, smile, and sense of humor made her a delight to be around. She retired from Frontier Communications in 2019 after working there under multiple roles for 22 years.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father; Daniel Townsend, sister; Wanda Townsend and brother Michael Towsend
Sheila is survived by her husband, Bobby Manley; children, Chad (Tiffany) Lynch, Stacey Lynch, Jessica (Rodney) Lynch, Kasey (Greg) Withrow, and Dusty (Lindsay) Manley; grandchildren, Skylar, Talon, Dominic, Aliyah, Karmen, London, Blakely, and Jett; her mother, Elaine Townsend; brother, Kenny (Debbie) Townsend; sister, Sandy (Frank) Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Friends and family visitation will take place via a one hour, socially distanced walk-through at 1 p.m., prior to a small, private family service beginning at 2:00 PM with Pastor Mike Long and Kenny Townsend officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
