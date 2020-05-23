SHEILA MARIE DOTSON, 62, of Clendenin, died May 21, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband: Donnie Dotson; son: Douglas James "Dougie" Dotson, Jr.; parents: Lawrence and Atha Marie Noel; half sister: Ladena Burkehart; and grandsons: Justin Blake and Hunter Lee Dotson.
Surviving are son: Christopher (Danielle) Dotson of Muncy, IN; daughter: Betty Jo "B.J." (Rodney Kiger) Noel of Muncy, IN; grandchildren: Tiffany, Noah and Iana Dotson, Joshuah Elmore, Andrew Noel, Brandon, Dillion and Bradley Kiger, Jasimine Elmore, Cameron Noel, Corey and Anthony Elmore, Jayden, Cassie, Ciara and Jason Dotson, Destiny and Kelsi Conley, Chris Dotson; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Rev. Roger Halstead officiating. Burial will follow in Dotson Cemetery, Left Hand Fork, Joe's Creek, Comfort, WV.
Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.