SHEILA PARKINS, 63, of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2022 at CAMC.
Sheila was born in Sutton, WV and is a graduate of Clay County High School. Sheila began her career with AT&T and worked in the business unit until the Charleston office of AT&T was closed. She recently retired from Casto Technical Services where she worked as a contract administrator for 16 years. Sheila loved her job at Casto Technical and enjoyed her time at the office with her co-workers. Sheila recently retired and was looking forward to spending time traveling with her husband and spending quality time with her father and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sheila was a person of faith and she trusted "The Lord Jesus Christ" for everything.
Along with her loving husband (Sam) of 26 years, Sheila is survived by: her father, Andrew Carr of Valley Fork; son, Jarrod Lanham of Florida; grand daughters, Andrea Jarrett (Jacob) of Indore & Olivia Lanham of Clay; great grandchildren, Evalyn Jarrett & Dean Jarrett; brother, Mike Carr (Kathleen) of Mink Shoals; sisters, Jo Ann Gould (Jay) of Montgomery, Dolores Dangerfield (Clyde) of Charleston, S.C.; Brother in-law, Jay Parkins (Becky) of Charleston; sister in laws, Pam Estep (Bob) of Charleston, Kristy Smith (Denis) of Westerville, OH; 14 nieces and nephews; 17 great nieces and nephews and 3 great great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service for Sheila will be held on Saturday November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home in Clay, WV. The Reverend Dr. Jay Parkins will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the Moore Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 2.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the charity of your choosing.