Sheila Parkins
SHEILA PARKINS, 63, of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2022 at CAMC.

Sheila was born in Sutton, WV and is a graduate of Clay County High School. Sheila began her career with AT&T and worked in the business unit until the Charleston office of AT&T was closed. She recently retired from Casto Technical Services where she worked as a contract administrator for 16 years. Sheila loved her job at Casto Technical and enjoyed her time at the office with her co-workers. Sheila recently retired and was looking forward to spending time traveling with her husband and spending quality time with her father and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sheila was a person of faith and she trusted "The Lord Jesus Christ" for everything.

