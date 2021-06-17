Thank you for Reading.

SHEILA SUE LILLY, 67, of Logan, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., where a memorial service will commence at 5:30 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you