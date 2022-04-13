After a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, SHEILAH GAIL FRILEY, passed from this life to a better one at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center on January 16, 2022. Sheilah was born on April 16, 1959, in Montgomery, WV to Robert L. and Mary L Friley of Beards Fork who proceeded her in death. Also proceeding her in death, were her Grandparents Perry (Pop) & Thelma Friley and Arthur (Windy) and Thelma Lang all of Beards Fork and her sweet puppy she adored for many years, Princess.
She attended Montgomery High alley High School where she sang in the high school chorus and graduated in 1977 (first graduating class at Valley High School) with honors. Sheilah continued her education at West Virginia Tech in Montgomery graduating with honors from the Nursing program. Sheilah was a great nurse and loved her patients. She spent many years working at Montgomery General Hospital, Beverly Health Care Center, Highland Hospital, and many other healthcare facilities.
Sheilah loved to cook and made the best Lasagna!! She enjoyed listening to country music and often wrote lyrics for a country music singer and family friend. Sheilah loved watching vintage TV shows, movies, and loved to read.
Sheilah leaves behind many friends and family members that loved her dearly. Surviving her in death is her younger sister Pam Brown of Alum Creek, brothers Jonathan Friley of Cross Lanes, and Greg (Darla) Friley of Kenova. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces ephews.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the compassionate, kind, caring staff at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center for taking such wonderful care of our sister. We appreciate every caregiver for going above and beyond every day.
A celebration of life will be held on April 16, 2022 (her birthday) in Charleston at the Coonskin Clubhouse- Hearth Room. Friends and family are welcome to stop by from 1 to 2 p.m., to share a funny story, a fond memory, or perhaps even a picture of Sheilah.
A Memorial Service will be led by Pastor Denise Wallace from 2 p.m., - 3 p.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, to please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Sheilah Gail Friley.