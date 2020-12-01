SHELBA JEAN KNICELEY passed to her heavenly home on November 25, 2020 at Arbors Nursing Home in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Shelba was born to Roy Madison and Artie Cleora Lathey Sayre in Friendly, WV on January 27, 1938. In addition to her parents, Shelba was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Ray Kniceley; daughter, Michelle Brammer; sisters, Sharleen Boswell, and Cheryl Parker; and a nephew, Christopher James Sayre.
Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Nola Carol Sayre Myers, J. Kathy Coulson; brothers, Keith Sayre, and Jimmy Sayre; grandchildren, Jacob and Lyndsay Brammer; great-grandchildren, Amelia Hammond, and Liam McCartney; and several nieces, and nephews.
Graveside service will be 1pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Paul Boggess Officiating.
Shelba will be greatly missed.
