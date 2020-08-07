SHELBY EUGENE MOORE, 60, of St. Albans, WV, passed away, August 2, 2020. Services will be held at a later date and be announced. To leave condolences or read complete obituary go to elkfuneralhome.com Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore Family.
