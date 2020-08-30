Shelby Leary

SHELBY J. BOSLEY LEARY went to be with her Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was a devout Democrat but changed her party as she hated to see a good Democrat die
She was born the daughter of the late Osie and Beatrice Bosley, the oldest of seven children. Shelby worked at the Owens-Illinois, Davis and Lynch Glass Factories, where she became president of the Union, AFSME, and Job Corps. She served three terms in the WV House of Delegates. During her service to the state, she was appointed Director of Wage and Hour for the state and was the first female appointed as Commissioner of Labor for the state, where she retired. Most of all she was devoted to her family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gary; brother Andy; sister Freda; son Allen; and daughter-in-law Teresa.
Shelby is survived son Melvin Swanson and wife Lori and granddaughters Crissy Tennant and husband Joe, Ashley Morgan and husband Adam; son Josh Wade and wife Rachel; son Roger Swanson and grandsons Chad and Eric; son William Glasscock, Jr. and granddaughters Brittany Hicks and husband Charles, Laura Johnson and husband Drew; daughter Lisa Statler and fianc Grant, granddaughters Brandi Mills and husband Wayne, Stefani Raber and husband Corey; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brothers Osie Jr. and Dennis; and sisters Kathlene, Sue, and Phyllis, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Shelby will be laid to rest at Blacksville Cemetery in a private graveside service. Face coverings will be required along with proper social distancing when attending the visitation.
