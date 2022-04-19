SHELBY RICHARD BAILEY, 93, of Paden City, WV passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 17, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patti Bailey Gallo. He was the last surviving of his fourteen siblings.
He is survived by his wife of seventy-one years, Belle Bailey; daughter, Joetta Eagle; sons, Jarrell (Chris) Bailey, Jason Bailey and Darrell Bailey; six grandchildren, Dan Gallo, Amanda Anderson-Rubenstein, Jarrell Bailey II, Chad Bailey, Omar Bailey and Brian Bailey; seven great-grandchildren, his namesake Shelby-Jo Anderson that he lovingly called his Pumpkin, Connor Bailey (U.S. Army currently stationed in Anchorage, Alaska), Connor Bailey, Kenzie Bailey, Gavin Bailey, Layton Bailey and Cole Bailey.
He is retired from Mobay ayer with thirty-seven years of service, an honorably discharged veteran from the United States Army with the Rank of Master Sgt. and served in the Korean War. Shelby had a deep love for the Word of God and spent time each day reading his Bible that he always kept close to him. He loved spending time at his farm on Middle Island Creek riding his Kubota and visiting with the neighbors. He enjoyed listening to gospel and bluegrass music and his favorite hymn was Shall We Gather by the River.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Jarvis-Williams Funeral Home in Paden City, where funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in New Martinsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Journey Hospice, 314 S Wells St., Sistersville, WV 26175 or Paden City Flag Fund, c WesBanco, 101 S Fourth Ave., Paden City, WV 26159.