SHELIA GRACE MICHAEL, 72, of Harrisburg, formerly of Marmet, WV, gained a change of residence on January 22, 2021, and moved on to join the love of her life, Franklin (Frankie), who preceded her in death on November 6, 2018, and to forever live with her Heavenly Father.
She was born June 29, 1948 to the late Howard and Helen Davis of Nellis, WV and retired from Lowe's Corporation.
Shelia was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family (especially her grandkids) and telling everyone about her Lord and Savior and what all he did for her. She was known for her caring heart and would give you the shirt off her back. She attended Grace Crossing Baptist Fellowship in Charlotte, NC and previously was a member of Living Faith Christian Church in Marmet, WV.
Shelia is survived by daughter Angela Grey (Rick), son Franklin Michael Jr. (Jill), grandchildren Evan, Addison, Hannah, and Samuel, and honorary grandson James Grey. She is also survived by bothers, Howard (Sonny) Davis and Luther (Buddy) Keffer and sisters, Judy Lutsy and Kathy Treadway, along with many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed but remain forever in our hearts.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 27th at 1pm at Grace Crossing Baptist Fellowship located at 5600 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28215. Pastor Jason Blanton will be officiating. Due to COVID, masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shelia Michael, please visit our floral store https://www.harrisburgfc.com/obituary/Sheila-Michael/sympathy.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks and gratitude to the staff at Davita Kidney Care for their special care and support.