SHELIA KAY McCORD, 68, of Roanoke, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital of Morgantown, following an extended illness.
She was born in Sutton on April 17, 1952, daughter of the late Dallas Mowery and Pauline (James) Mowery. On October 17, 1992, she married Kenneth A. McCord, who preceded her in death on March 30, 2018.
Mrs. McCord is survived by one brother: Fred Mowery and wife Wanda of Gassaway; one sister: Suzie Facemire and husband Bobby of Gassaway; two nephews: Chris and Sam Mowery; and three great nephews: Dallas, Daniel and Conner Mowery. She was also survived by two step-children: Kenneth Keith McCord and Kasey Anthony McCord; and four step grandchildren: Haley, Gavin, Jaden Shane and Tyson McCord.
She was preceded in death by one step-son: Kevin "Andy" McCord.
Mrs. McCord worked at Kroger's for 34 years. She was a graduate of Braxton County High School. She was a member of the Oil Creek United Methodist Church. Her hobbies include hunting and fishing. Shelia loved to watch NASCAR and also attended several tracks during the season. Her favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Family and friends will be received at the Hardman Family Funeral Home, 730 N. Main Avenue, Weston, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday from the Hardman Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow services in the Mitchell Cemetery of Roanoke, W.Va.
Online condolences and life stories in memory of Shelia may be expressed at hardmanfamilyfuneralhome.com.
