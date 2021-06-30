SHELIA MAE LOVEJOY, 64, of Charleston passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27th in South Charleston.
Shelia was born October 18, 1956 in Charleston, WV a daughter of the late Dempsey and Mary Arbutis Milam Boggess.
Shelia worked at CAMC General Hospital for 20 plus years in the rehabilitation unit as a patient aide. She enjoyed making crafts of all kinds and was very active in her church, New Horizon Worship Center in Cross Lanes.
Shelia is survived by a son, William Daniel Boggess; granddaughter Shannon Hudson; Brother Rick Boggess (Joyce); Sisters Kim McCready (Kevin), Sandra Loar (Gary) and Shirley Cipolla.
In addition to her parents, Shelia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gregory Lovejoy; brothers Kester, Ronnie and Kenton "Tiny" Boggess and her sister, Donna Duff. She was also preceded in death by infant siblings Belinda and Larry Boggess.
A funeral service to celebrate Shelia's life will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1st at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jeff Nichols officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Fisher Cemtery at Goldtown.
