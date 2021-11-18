MS. SHELIA VERL MARSHALL HUNT, of Dunbar, West Virginia earned her heavenly wings on November 13, 2021. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and devoted friend. She had steadfast faith and unbelievable strength during her long courageous battle with cancer.
Shelia, affectionately known to college friends as "Shebie", was born on October 8, 1955 in Beckley, West Virginia. The second of four children born to the late Douglas Neal and Cordelia Belle Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents, baby brother Jack Ricardo "Bumpy" Marshall and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Shelia confessed her faith in God early in life and was baptized at the age of 12 by the late Reverend James Bly at New Hope Baptist Church. She was a faithful member and served on the Junior Usher Board until she left Beckley to attend college. Later, she joined Institute Church of the Nazarene and for the last 15years, she was a faithful servant of All Nations Revival Center.
Shelia received her formal education in the Raleigh County schools and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. She continued her education at West Virginia State University and graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. At WVSU, she was a Yellow Jacket Cheerleader. She made many lifelong friends and looked forward to seeing them every year at Homecoming. In 1978, she became a member of Charleston-Institute Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. For many years she worked tirelessly raising scholarship funds through annual events such as the Ebony Fashion Fair and Jabberwock Pageant.
Shelia, after graduation, began working at the WV Higher Education Policy Commission (formerly WV Board of Regents) in the Student and Educational Services Division. The late Daniel Crockett was her first supervisor and a wonderful friend. After 36 years of service, she retired as Senior Program Coordinator in the Finance and Facilities Division. Her interest took a different turn as she started working as a Cash Logistics Processor for Brinks, Inc.
Shelia operated a successful Mary Kay business for 15 years. In 2006 she was recognized at Mary Kay Seminar National Queens Court of Sales in Dallas, Texas and won a diamond ring. The business gave her the opportunity to share products that she was so passionate about and to make many new lifelong friends. One customer in particular who is a master quilter inspired her to make a Delta sorority quilt.
Shelia leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, Stephen Gerard Hunt of Dunbar, WV; sister, Cordelia E. Mason, brother, Douglas N. Marshall II both of Beckley, WV; nephews, Ira R. Mason of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Ronald L. Mason of Beckley, WV; niece, April D. Mason, Beckley, WV; and great-nephews, Marques, Akwondre, Tytus, and Zaequan and great-niece, Taeshaniq all of Beckley, WV; as well as a host of cousins and devoted friends.
Shelia will be dearly missed by all who knew her!
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at All Nations Revival Centre 325 Academy Dr. Dunbar, WV with Bishop Frederick Hightower officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Beckley.
Omega Omega service will be at 10:30 a.m.
Friends, while wearing mask and observing social distancing, may view one hour prior to the service at the church.
Email condolences to ritchie-johnson@suddenlinkmail.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.