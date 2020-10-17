SHELLY RAY BOWLING, 64, of Barrett, WV passed away on October 14, 2020.
Shelly was born on June 25, 1956 and grew up in the small town of Bandytown, WV. He was a graduate of Van High School. Shelly enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and was an avid sports fan. From 1975 to 2012 he worked for Peabody Coal Company and P&A Engineers. During his career, Shelly was known for helping and mentoring friends and family during their start in the coal industry. He attended Cazy Freewill Baptist Church, bible study and Sunday school teacher.
Shelly was preceded in death by his parents Murell and Ann (Legg) Bowling; and his brother Allen Bowling.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 46 years, Pam (Lyons) Bowling; two sons, John and (Misty) Bowling of Madison, WV and Joey Bowling of Hagerstown, MD. Shelly was a proud popaw of several grandchildren, John Bowling II of Reston, VA, Brandon and Haylee Bowling of Madison, WV, Cody Hammond of Barrett, WV and Colton Hammond of Danville, WV. Siblings include Ricky (Linda) Bowling of Madison, WV; sister Vicky (Harold) Vance of Asheville, NC; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Upon his request a private family service will be held with the Rev. Glen Jarvis officiating.
Handley funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.