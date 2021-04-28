SHELTON HENSON, 82, of Nicholasville, Ky., passed away on April 25, 2021, following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife Gwen, who died in 2013.
Shelton was a native of West Virginia, born September 16, 1938, to the late James McRand and Zelma Bird Henson. Shelton was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served from 1961 to 1965. He was the owner of Plaza NAPA Auto Parts, INC. until his retirement in 2001. Shelton loved all sports and enjoyed watching sporting events, from football, basketball and baseball to his true passion, stock car racing. He was the ultimate dog lover, having owned Pomeranians, Labradors, Doberman Pinschers and now a Weimaraner.
He will be fondly remembered by his son James Shelton Henson, wife Vicki, grandchildren Haylee, Harper, and Seth; sister Rosemary Marlowe, husband Michael, niece Brook Terran, husband Michael, great nephew Christopher; and many other extended family members.
A Remembrance Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, April 30, at Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home with a Graveside Service with Military Honors following at 2:30 p.m., in Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
The family will greet friends beginning at 11 a.m., on Friday at the Funeral Home. "His life was a blessing, his memory a treasure, he was loved beyond words, and will be missed beyond measure."
Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home values nothing more than the loyalty and trust given to us by the Henson family. The family requests that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines. Shelton's service will be live-streamed on Hager & Cundiff Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Shelton's memory.