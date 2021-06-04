SHELVA JEAN McMILLION received her angel wings on Sunday May 30, 2021. She was born July 8, 1938 in Dry Branch WV. She is the daughter of James and Luverna (Mullins) Haywood. She married Kenneth M McMillion January 27, 1958 in Comfort WV. Shelva is survived by her son Mike (Tracy) McMillion of Athens TN, daughter Susan (Roger) Aaron of Etowah TN, son Murl (Donna) McMillion of Culloden WV, Bonus son Kenny Robie of West Columbia WV and bonus daughter ,Carolyn (Sam ) Smith of Letart, WV. Also, 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, sister Caroline (Tom) Penczek of Witcher Creek WV, brother Virgil Haywood of Va. and numerous nieces and nephews. Shelva was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Jesse Haywood.
Visitation will be held at Pryor Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11 to 1 p.m., with funeral services beginning promptly at 1 p.m.,. Pastor Golden Clark will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Montgomery Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home. www.pryorfh.com