Shelvie Sears Mar 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHELVIE "JEAN" SEARS (CLIFTON), 86, of Diana, passed away Mar. 11, 2023. Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Mar.16, 2023, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Eleanor Gray Edith Marie Hall David Lee Haynes Justin Guy Core Richard Franklin Harris Franklin Truman Douglas William Brent “Bill” Hill David Lee Haynes James Lewis Jamerson Johnson Thomas Larond Tyler Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 14, 2023 Daily Mail WV Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill