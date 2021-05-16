SHERIDAN "BUTTON" JONES, 80, of Walton, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at his residence with his loving wife of 51 years by his side.
He was born at Witcher Creek on May 15, 1940, to the late Willard W. and Ethel Fuller Jones. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Jimmy and Bob Jones; and sister, Georgeanne Rhodes.
Button was a retired underground miner for Valley Camp Coal Company with over 20 years of service and he enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
His wife, Patsy Sizemore Jones; niece, Paula Sampson; and nephew, C. W. McCormick Jr.; and his beloved wiener dog, Buddy, survive Sheridan.
A Graveside service will be 12 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, at Montgomery Memorial park, London, with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. The burial will follow the service in the park.
Patsy would like to send a special thanks to all her neighbors and also Angie and her Hospice team for their support during these difficult times.
