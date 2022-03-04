SHERMAN KENNETH GERLACH, 87, of Letart, WV, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home, following a brief illness.
He was born October 29, 1934, in Letart, WV, a son of the late Clyde Elbert and Vella Lavonna (Howell) Gerlach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife of 37 years, Garnet "Tudor" Gerlach; brothers, Sidney, Clyde Jr., Ray, Johnny, Bobby, Gerald Gerlach, and three sisters, Elsie Pratt, Velma Burris, and Ruth Wallenhaupht.
Sherman was a 1952 graduate of Wahama High School. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation Maintenance Department with over 20 years of service and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local #5668, Ravenswood.
Sherman was a well-known and respected drag racer and engine builder. He lived and enjoyed the muscle car era and loved any type of motorsport. Sherman shared his knowledge and abilities with racing enthusiasts locally and throughout the country. He was an original member of the New Haven Road Angels and was a 2017 inductee into the West Virginia Drag Racers Hall of Fame. Sherman earned national and world records in the National Hot Rod Association and the International Hot Rod Association. He will be remembered locally and nationally as a legend in the motorsport community and will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Carson; sons, Kenny Gerlach and his wife, Cheryl of Letart, Sheldon Gerlach and his wife, Ketrina of New Haven; daughters, Kim Gerlach of Pt. Pleasant, Sherry Williamson of Letart, Susan Gerlach of Hilton Head Island, SC; brother, Harold Gerlach of Pt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Brittany (Judith) Watkins-Rimmey, Chase Williamson, Rebecca Geralch, and Shelby Gerlach; also, nieces, nephews, a host of friends and the racing community.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV, with Pastor Mike Finnicum officiating. Burial will follow in the Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart. Friends may visit with the family from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following: New Haven Road Angels, P.O. Box 721 New Haven, WV 25265, Letart Community Center, or a memorial donation to a charity of your choice.