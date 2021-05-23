SHERMAN LEE ULBRICH, II 68, of St. Albans passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at CAMC at Hospice, Charleston.
He was born in Charleston to the late Sherman Lee and Norma Jean Birchfield Ulbrich.
Sherman was employed at Compton Office Machines, Charleston with 35 years of service. He was an avid Mountaineer Fan, a Nascar Fan and loved Pocahontas County.
Surviving are his sisters, Sherry Ulbrich and Nita Dunlap; brothers, David Ulbrich (Karen) and Stephen Ulbrich (Vickie) and he is also survived by several nieces and a nephew.
The family has asked that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Private burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
