SHERRI LYNN HINKLE RANKIN was born on July 26, 1953, in Charleston, W.Va. She gained her angel wings, Monday, June 8, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, ICU. She will no longer know pain and suffering. She fought a long hard battle with Multiple Myeloma for the last 15 years.
She graduated from South Charleston High School and married shortly after and became a homemaker. She was a member of United Disciples of Christ Church, South Charleston. Her grandchildren were her life.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary and Harold Hinkle; special cousins, Lounetta Davis and Neena Carte.
Sherri is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mike Rankin of Dunbar; daughters, Susie (Jim) Cowie of Elkview, Melissa (Chris) Furby of South Charleston, Kara (Doug) Curry of South Charleston and Amber Rankin of South Charleston; brothers, Joe (Susie) Hinkle of South Charleston and Mike (Kim) Hinkle of Texas; granddaughters, Kimberly, Haley, Brogan, and Skyler Dunlap Curry, Riley Furby and Addison Curry; grandson, Max Furby; great-grandsons, Josiah and Jayden Richmond; special "sister" cousin, Mary Carte of Texas; and a very special friend, Lea Ann Naylor of Charleston.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and held so dear.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's for Kids Cancer Center in her name.
The family would like to give a huge thanks to WVU Cancer Center for the years of great care she received there. Also thank you to Thomas Hospital ICU for their care and compassion.
Memories of Sherri may be shared by visiting www. snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.