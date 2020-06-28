SHERRY ADAIRE LOVEJOY, 67, of Powellton, W.Va., celebrating her life passing into a heaven's gate on Wednesday, June 25, 2020. She is "Home to be with the Lord."
She was born in Huntington, W.Va., to Elizabeth Carson and Clyde Burrows. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Kenny Carson; sisters, Deloris Profit; sister, Nedine Kersey; daughter, Melinda Lovejoy; granddaughter, Tesa Ewing; and son-in-law, Jay Ballard.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Lovejoy Sr. of Powellton, W.Va.; children, Roger Burrows, Bobbie (David) Ewing, Sherry Ballard, Robert Jr. (Terri) Lovejoy; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Mamie McMichen; brother, Tommy Akers; sister, Patty Hartwell; and a lot of amazing in-laws.
She loved the Lord above everything! Always had love to share with all that she talked to. We love and cherish all that she has instilled within us all. Rest in Heaven, you have earned your wings!
Service will be at noon on Tuesday, June 30, at Open Door Community Church, Powellton, with Pastor Greg Francis officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements, where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.