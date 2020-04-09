SHERRY DAWN (JOHNSON) WAMSLEY, 48, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. Per her request, there will be no services at this time. Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Funerals for Thursday, April 9, 2020
Baldwin, Janet - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Freeman, John - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Moraitinis, Despina - 11 a.m., Otto Cemetery.