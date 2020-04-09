Sherry Dawn (Johnson) Wamsley

SHERRY DAWN (JOHNSON) WAMSLEY, 48, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. Per her request, there will be no services at this time. Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.

