Thank you for Reading.

Sherry Jean Light
SYSTEM

SHERRY JEAN LIGHT, 63, of Blount, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Alice Light; aunt, Anna Maxwell; and sister, Debbie Light Hackney.

She is survived by her two children, Jonathan Westfall and Melissa Westfall Myers; two grandsons, Gabriel Myers and Jackson Barr; brother, Chip Light; sister, Terri Light Efaw; three nephews and three nieces.

At Sherry's request there will be no funeral or memorial services. Online condolences can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you