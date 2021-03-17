SHERRY JEAN LIGHT, 63, of Blount, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Alice Light; aunt, Anna Maxwell; and sister, Debbie Light Hackney.
She is survived by her two children, Jonathan Westfall and Melissa Westfall Myers; two grandsons, Gabriel Myers and Jackson Barr; brother, Chip Light; sister, Terri Light Efaw; three nephews and three nieces.
At Sherry's request there will be no funeral or memorial services. Online condolences can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.