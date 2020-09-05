SHERRY LEE COGAR, 76, of Letart, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at home. There will be no visitation and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
