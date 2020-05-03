SHERRY LEE HUNT, of Elkview, was born September 6, 1952, and passed Tuesday, April 28, 2020, suddenly from a short illness, at the age of 67.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jo Starkey, and father, Levi E. Hunt.
She is survived by her brothers, Doug (Vicki), Dale (Joanne); sisters, Gale (Eddie), Judy (Larry); and daughter, Lindsay.
Sherry was loved and will be missed by many. In life, "Leon" most enjoyed being outdoors, caring for animals, cooking and sharing with others, and all things purple.
Due to current circumstances, a remembrance gathering will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association (http://adoptcharleston.com/give).
Online condolences may be sent to haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.